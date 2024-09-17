Wednesday, September 18, 2024
BE READY! lecture on emergency preparedness, September 22

Learning Again in Almonte has arranged a lecture on emergency preparedness on Sunday September 22 from 3:00-5:00 pm. Presented by the Canadian Red Cross, you will learn about potential risks in your community and steps you can take to prepare for a range of emergencies. The more people can take care of themselves for the first 72 hours of a disaster, the more our first responders can focus on helping those who cannot help themselves.

Plan to attend this timely lecture at the Almonte Branch of the Mississippi Mills Public Library.  Admission is by donation, but registration is required. To reserve your place and to learn about other courses, check the website Learning Again in Almonte

