Tundra swans touch down on the Narrows by Clayton

Last Monday, Nov 28th, we noticed ten tundra swans, one was a juvenile, feeding across the lake from us and so I began photographing them. As the ice melted they swam in closer. By Wednesday the juvenile and three others had left. There were now six and they stayed until today, Dec 3rd. What a fantastic sight at this time of year, and the first time we have seen so many together. Seeing the white bums in the air reminded me of sails. Let us hope they keep returning every year.

UPDATE: This morning they are back, all of them, even though the ice is forming. It will be interesting to see how long they stay feeding mostly on weed.