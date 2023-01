Saturday, January 7th, Stir It Up Collective will be holding another Bend & Brew fundraiser – this time, at the Almonte Old Town Hall, from 10:30 to noon. Join us for a gentle morning flow, some of our specially branded Equator coffee, and conversation around somatic healing and our anti-sex trafficking work. Donation/pay what you can.

For more information : email us at info@stiritupcollective.ca or go to our Instagram or Facebook page or phone 613 256 2277.