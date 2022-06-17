Bob Pugh — obituary

PUGH, Robert Wesley

October 28, 1928 – Jun 2, 2022

With deep sadness we say goodbye to Bob Pugh.

He left this world peacefully, having held Thora’s hand one last time.

Bob was a kind and gracious man. Beloved husband to Thora; his wife and partner of 67 years. Loving and proud father to their children; Paige, Bronwen Stacey, Wesley, and the late Corrie Halstead (late Jason). Affectionate grandfather to his grandchildren Adam Pugh (Kayla), Eric Pugh (Danielle), Jack Rochon, Claire Rochon, Gwyneth Rochon; and to great grand-daughter Hannah Pugh.

Born in Verdun QC, Bob studied at Springfield college and later served as Athletic Director at McGill’s Macdonald College where he coached both hockey and football teams. Coach Pugh was known for his discipline, behaviour, and work ethic; and he amply demonstrated the class and respect he expected of his teams. His inspirational pep talks had a positive impact on so many! Students stayed in contact with him long after they graduated, and a scholarship continues to be given annually in his name. Coach Pugh was additionally recognized for his service at the college by being named a member of McGill University’s Sports Hall of Fame.

After moving to the Ottawa area, he served as co-chair on the Canadian Olympic Hockey Committee and became the first executive director of the Canada Intercollegiate Athletic Union, an organization he helped create. His contributions there are recognized through the RW Pugh Award; which is given annually to CIS hockey players for sportsmanlike conduct.

Bob also served on the Lanark County School Board for 20 years and for 12 years on the Almonte Hospital Board. He was part of the team that built the Pakenham Arena. He was a dedicated Liberal supporter, and a former candidate for Queen’s Park.

Bob’s positive outlook, sense of social responsibility, and a strong work ethic took him important places, won him many accolades, and earned him the respect of the people who worked or volunteered with him. Teaching, coaching, career reinvention, politics, sports ethics, sheep farming, housebuilding, resort management, everything B&B, and so much more!

Most of all, Bob loved his family and friends and cherished every opportunity to spend time with them. He was eternally dedicated to his partner and the love of his life, Thora. In recent months Thora has been in care, but miraculously she was able to fulfill his last wish and be by his side at the hospital, holding his hand.

Visitation will be June 25 from 1 to 4 pm at the Almonte Civitan Centre.