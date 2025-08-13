The BillboardBreakfast at the Legion, August 16 Breakfast at the Legion, August 16 August 13, 2025 At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon, Sausage, Pancakes, Toast, Tea/Coffee 8 am – 11 am Adults – $13.00 7-12 yrs – $7.00 Under 4 – $3.00 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Intermediate Computer Course – September 8, 2025- January 22, 2026 August 12, 2025 Computer Basics Course -September 8-November 24 August 12, 2025 Rhythm & Song fall sessions August 12, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Grilled Eggplant Parmesan August 13, 2025 R. Tait McKenzie students create mindful labyrinth at the Mill of Kintail August 13, 2025 Breakfast at the Legion, August 16 August 13, 2025 Lanark Lit Writing Competition – deadline September 30, 2025 August 13, 2025 Intermediate Computer Course – September 8, 2025- January 22, 2026 August 12, 2025 Computer Basics Course -September 8-November 24 August 12, 2025 From the Archives Clams with Cherry Tomatoes and Pearl Couscous Royal Oak Lake 88 radiothon supports AGH and other frontliners, October 15 Dr. Kate Miller’s back-to-school health and safety tips Sheet Pan Buttermilk Chicken Canadian Institute for Health Information releases indicators The wine taste experience Message from the Mayor: After the floods