Brian Armstrong — obituary

Armstrong, Brian Peter January 1, 1941 – June 16, 2023 Brian passed away peacefully on the morning of June 16, in the Rosamond Unit of Almonte Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Brian‘s highest accomplishment was as a greatly loved husband, father, and grandfather. Husband of Jennifer for 60 years, father to Sarah (James Gorham) and grandfather to Katie and Maeve, father to Mark (Trish) and grandfather to Claire and Leah. He will be forever missed by us all.

Part of the UK’s ‘brain drain’, Brian emigrated to Canada in 1965 with spouse Jennifer and daughter Sarah, son Mark was born in Ottawa, July 1967. Brian joined Atomic Energy of Canada and the family settled in Ottawa. Brian began his career as a chemist, with a team developing Molybdenum-99, a radioisotope used in the detection of cancer and other diseases. Moving into international marketing and sales, Brian travelled to hospitals around the world, seeing doctors from Moscow to Washington DC, and guest speaking at the White House with a group of American nuclear physicians. Following an acquisition, Brian was appointed Managing Director of MDS Nordion Europe S.A., and Medgenix Diagnostics, in Belgium. He was greatly honoured to be named by one of his closest friends in the founding of the Armstrong-Lepeska Science Scholarship at Langara College in British Columbia. Retiring to Almonte, Brian became actively involved in the community, serving nine years on the board of Carleton Place Hospital, latterly as Chairman, and many years with Rotary. He was a classic car enthusiast and a long-time supporter of Manchester United FC.

We would like to express our profound thanks to the staff of the Rosamond Unit for the best of care given with unfailing kindness to both Brian and ourselves. Thank you so much to Dr. Graeme McKillop for volunteering to be Brian’s palliative care physician and doing so with skill and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Almonte Hospital Rosamond Unit would be greatly appreciated.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Tuesday, June 27 from 4 to 7 pm.