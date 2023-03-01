Free practical caregiver training needs more registrations!

Please help us spread the word!

We know there are caregivers out there who can benefit from this very valuable course, that can make a huge difference to how a caregiver manages on a day-to-day basis.

We do not have enough people yet to make this course viable. Can you help spread the word? Do you have a parent, friend or neighbour who would benefit? Please let them know about this. Our deadline for registration is Tuesday, March 7.

If you are an unpaid caregiver looking after someone who is very ill, struggling with dementia or has physical limitations, then this free Practical Caregiver Training is for you! The course was designed by the Champlain Hospice Palliative Care Program, but is not only for people who are looking after someone who is palliative. Home Hospice North Lanark is facilitating the course.

The course starts on March 14; the deadline for registration is March 7.

Topics covered are:

March 14 — Your Role as a Caregiver (Navigation, Advance Care Planning)

March 21 — Lifts and Transfers (Body mechanics, lifting techniques)

March 28 — Providing Personal Care (All things hygiene, grief, dignity)

April 4 — End of Life Care (What to expect at the end of life)

April 11 — Communication and Self Care

The five FREE 2-hour information sessions will take place at the Almonte Legion, in the beautifully renovated upstairs hall at 100 Bridge Street every Tuesday between March 14 and April 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information is available at https://hhnl.ca/event/pctspring23/

To register, contact Jan Watson at chair@hhnl.ca or 613-791-7167.