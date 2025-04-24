‘Brian Ling – In Nature’ at the Corridor Gallery

April 22 – June 14

The Corridor Gallery at the Almonte branch library is pleased to be showing work by local resident Brian Ling.

Brian has been a nature photographer since his teenage years and is a self-taught artist working in oils and acrylics for the past 15 years. Both interests stem from his love of nature and the outdoors.

He began to paint while living in Peterborough and continued to enjoy painting when moving to Almonte in 2018. The rural setting and access to nature are a bonus to Brian’s excitement about painting here.

Brian enjoyed a meaningful work life as a teacher, guidance counsellor and school psychologist. In addition, he worked in trauma and grief. In his view it’s not an accident that photography and painting are very therapeutic.

About The Artist

Brian is a self-taught artist. He has appreciated the outdoors all his life and has an intimate relationship with nature. He senses everything can be found in nature, and in fact understands we are nature. In his paintings he interprets what he thinks and feels to capture a mood and feeling of the scene.

Brian invites the viewer to move beyond time and thought, allowing the painting to expose them to a new fundamental relationship with nature and thus with the viewer themselves.

A new relationship with life!

For purchasing, please contact the artist: brian.a.ling@gmail.com

For inquiries about the Corridor Gallery please contact Melanie: mbrunton@missmillslibrary.com