Saturday, April 26, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Diana’s Quiz – April 26, 2025

by Diana Filer 1.  How many Roman Catholic...

Lanark County Genealogical Society marks 44 years

On Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, the Lanark...

The Ten Collective fifth exhibit of paintings in Almonte, April 26-27, 2025.

The 2025 Ten Collective artists are looking...
Arts & Culture'Brian Ling – In Nature' at the Corridor Gallery

‘Brian Ling – In Nature’ at the Corridor Gallery

April 22 – June 14

The Corridor Gallery at the Almonte branch library is pleased to be showing work by local resident Brian Ling.

Brian has been a nature photographer since his teenage years and is a self-taught artist working in oils and acrylics for the past 15 years. Both interests stem from his love of nature and the outdoors.

He began to paint while living in Peterborough and continued to enjoy painting when moving to Almonte in 2018. The rural setting and access to nature are a bonus to Brian’s excitement about painting here.

Brian enjoyed a meaningful work life as a teacher, guidance counsellor and school psychologist. In addition, he worked in trauma and grief. In his view it’s not an accident that photography and painting are very therapeutic.

About The Artist

Brian is a self-taught artist. He has appreciated the outdoors all his life and has an intimate relationship with nature. He senses everything can be found in nature, and in fact understands we are nature. In his paintings he interprets what he thinks and feels to capture a mood and feeling of the scene.

Brian invites the viewer to move beyond time and thought, allowing the painting to expose them to a new fundamental relationship with nature and thus with the viewer themselves.

A new relationship with life!

For purchasing, please contact the artist: brian.a.ling@gmail.com

For inquiries about the Corridor Gallery please contact Melanie: mbrunton@missmillslibrary.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone