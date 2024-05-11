Bruce Chapman — obituary

Chapman, Bruce Alexander

Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on May 6, 2024 at the Almonte General Hospital.

Bruce

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 77.

Will be sadly missed by his wife Anna, his daughter Carole, and his sons Rob (Josee) and Trevor (Yuko). Proud grandfather of Ryan, Devin, Miranda, Hitoshi and Kokoro.

As per Bruce’s wishes there will be a private family remembrance.

Donations in memory of Bruce may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 240 in Almonte.

A special thanks to the doctors and staff of the Emergency Department and the Medical Surgical Unit of the Almonte General Hospital for their wonderful care and support.

