Bryn Matthews — obituary

Bryn Matthews

January 24th, 1939 – October 13th, 2025

Bryn Matthews, television executive, philanthropist, farmer, beloved husband, father and grandfather, “FarFar”, passed peacefully at home in Almonte surrounded by an extraordinary circle of love.

The former President & long-time General Manager of CJOH-TV (CTV Ottawa) lived a vitality-filled, creative life until earlier this year when a virus ignited a respiratory condition.

A man who could be brought to tears by a sunrise, a hymn or the sea, life’s simple pleasures filled Bryn’s soul.

Bryn was tirelessly and lovingly cared for by his dearest friend and dynamic wife of 45 years, Gaye Bennett.

Gaye and Bryn were each other’s best audience, bonded by their mutual love of family, humour, words, nature, travel, art and literature.

Bryn was deeply proud of his children and stepchildren. Sons, Sky (Nancy), North Carolina & Adam (Gunilla) Panorama, B.C. & Sweden, Matthew Bowler (Maryse), Iqaluit and daughter, Zoe Bennett (Almonte).

Time spent with his granddaughters brought Bryn immeasurable joy. Madison, Avery, Hanna, Elsa and Tory will miss “FarFar’s” creative stories, comedic wit and spiritedness.

Survived by his brother, Reverend Bruce Matthews (Pam), Nova Scotia, predeceased by sister Taddy Cork née Harriett Matthews and his parents, Victoria Thorne of Manhattan, New York who wed Bruce Matthews of Toronto. Victoria and Bruce met and fell in love at Lake of Bays, Muskoka and married.

Bryn was born on January 24th, 1939.

Later that year, his father, Bruce Matthews, left for war.

Bryn’s father was a celebrated officer in the Canadian army during the Second World War; one of the youngest generals to have led Canadian troops during the liberation of Holland.

In 1945, at the age of six, Bryn was part of a feature story in The Globe and Mail. A photograph was snapped of General Matthews seeing his children for the first time after a 5-year wartime separation.

Despite a formal and regimented upbringing at home, Bryn longed for a creative life.

Bryn’s son, Sky, said he is profoundly proud of his father’s adventurous and rebellious spirit.

“Bryn broke the mold out of his reserved, formal childhood.”

Bryn’s pursuit of the arts was a true break from the expectations of the day.

Bryn studied theatre, television and radio at Ithaca College in New York, receiving a BFA.

His first job in TV was as a trainee television director on the iconic “Coronation Street” in Manchester, England.

Upon returning home, Bryn was involved in the creation of much of your favourite Canadian-produced television viewing from 1965-1997.

Bryn’s work in broadcasting was wide and varied. He worked at TVO on groundbreaking shows like Castle Zaremba, and produced an issues-oriented talk show with broadcaster Michael McManus. He worked on dramas for PBS, as well.

Bryn worked at CFTO as a producer-director on the 6pm news in Toronto. He was, for a period, a director on W5, the legendary investigative news program that aired nationally in Canada for almost six decades.

He crafted meaningful political programming alongside legendary journalist, Douglas Fisher and produced an historic live broadcast from Montreal for Expo ‘67.

Bryn took a short break from television to study at the Sorbonne in France.

His return to Canada meant a move to Ottawa in the 1970s for an executive-producing role at one of the most exciting television stations in the country-CJOH.

Bryn championed creators and worked to help produce memorable television shows like the internationally famous You Can’t Do That on Television.

He helped launch much-loved talent shows like Homegrown Cafe. Bryn helped produce countless music specials & CHEO telethons; youth programming like Marie Soleil, High School Confidential, Denim Blues, and many other programs in the bustling days of CJOH’s studio production.

At the same time, Bryn supervised the Television News and Public Affairs Programming at CJOH.

In the final days of his life, Bryn reflected on the many creative relationships and friendships forged over the years. And he was quietly grateful for all of the professionals and artists at CJOH, especially the late Donna Murdie, whom he called his right arm.

Bryn’s philanthropic legacy is extensive.

Bryn’s community service extended to the boards of The Canadian Club and CHEO. Bryn was the “Chair Bear” of The Teddy Bears’ Picnic for many years.

Bryn shared his creativity with The Harold Greenberg Fund and The Board of Cultural Properties for Heritage Canada.

Closer to his Almonte home, Bryn served on the Almonte General Hospital Board and was a champion of Puppets Up in Almonte, serving as the Chairman of that board.

Bryn was a man of character, curiosity, empathy, humour, and intellect. He always maintained a childlike sense of naughtiness and fun.

Bryn loved animals and measured the chapters of his life by the dogs at his side.

His son, Adam, envisions his dog-loving Dad being greeted by the pack of canine companions he cherished over the course of his lifetime—German Shepherd, Moses and Highland Terrier, MacFierce leading the charge.

Though raised in Toronto, Bryn spent most of his working life in Ottawa. His heart belonged to his beloved Ottawa Valley where he moved in his early 50s.

Bryn said he learned to love farming and the countryside by spending time touring around with Harold Leikin, host of CJOH-TV’s “The Valley Farmer”.

For Gaye and Bryn, the years spent on their Pakenham Farm were among their happiest. They truly adored their country home where they felt the warm embrace of the rural community.

Bryn enthusiastically traded his monogrammed-cufflinked shirts for his coveralls and rubber boots.

We all cherish memories of Bryn walking through his light-filled home with his cockatiel on his shoulder and a special recovering chicken named Lily at his feet.

That image may surprise the many people who knew only the formal Bryn–elegant, eloquent with perfect manners and the dignified posture that spoke to his genteel upbringing.

Matthew revelled in the contrast–the hilarious side, Bryn showed only to family and close friends.

The casual ‘unbuttoned’ Bryn was reserved, unreservedly, for his nearest and dearest.

Daughter Zoe reflects on the performative Bryn–how his impressions and character voices left the kids and grandkids enthralled and in fits of laughter. How they will all miss The Claw, Billy Bear, Beer Monkey, and ET —just to name a handful.

Gaye & Bryn wish to thank the palliative care team at Bayshore HealthCare. They are so grateful to P-Jay and Susan for their exceptional care. And they extend sincere gratitude to dear friend, Amber, for her tender devotion.

Bryn treasured his special loving relationship with his “LeeLee”, longtime CTV television broadcaster and dear friend, Leanne Cusack, and her partner, broadcaster, Joel Haslam. The family is so appreciative of their enduring love and support.

Bryn’s family also wishes to extend gratitude to all friends for their visits, conversation and comfort.

We will miss this magnificent man and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

And Deering’s Woods are fresh and fair,

And with joy that is almost pain

My heart goes back to wander there,

And among the dreams of the days that were,

I find my lost youth again.

And the strange and beautiful song,

The groves are repeating it still:

“A boy’s will is the wind’s will,

And the thoughts of youth are long, long thoughts.”

-Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

The funeral service is on Sunday, October 19th, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Almonte United Church, 106 Elgin Street, Almonte, Ontario where Reverend Heather Kinkaid will celebrate Bryn’s life and memory.