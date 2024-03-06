Butter Chicken Meatballs

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Canadian Living is quick, spicy and delicious. Make chicken meatballs and bake. Meanwhile, cook onion, garlic, ginger and spices in melted butter. Add cream, broth and passata and bring to a boil. Add cooked meatballs to sauce and cook for a few minutes to heat them through. Serve with chopped cilantro and naan bread.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. Use butter that contains only cream, no colour. I used Better Than Bouillon for the stock, Paese Mio passata and Suraj naan—all are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Meatballs

1 lb (454 g) ground chicken

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 tbsp (15 ml) chopped fresh ginger

1 tsp (5 ml) chili powder

Salt and pepper

Sauce

3 tbsp (45 ml) unsalted butter or ghee

½ small onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 tbsp (15 ml) chopped fresh ginger

1 tbsp (15 ml) curry powder

1 ½ tsp (7.5 ml) ground cumin

1 tsp (5 ml) ground coriander

½ tsp (2.5 ml) chili powder

1 ¼ cup (312 ml) 35% whipping cream

1/3 cup (83 ml) chicken broth

1 cup (250 ml) passata

Salt and pepper

Chopped fresh cilantro

Naan bread (optional)

Preparation:

Meatballs

Preheat oven to 350 F (177 C). Line baking sheet with parchment paper. In bowl, mix chicken with garlic, ginger and chili powder. Season with salt and pepper. Using hands, form 12 meatballs; place 2 inches (5 cm) apart on prepared baking sheet. Bake until meatballs are cooked, about 15-20 minutes.

Sauce

Meanwhile, in nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-low heat. Add onion, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add curry powder, cumin, coriander and chili powder; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Stir in cream, broth and passata. Bring to boil; cook, stirring often, until sauce has thickened slightly, 3 to 5 minutes Add meatballs; cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with naan bread if desired.

From Canadian Living