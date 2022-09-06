Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Back Again – Civitan Thanksgiving apple pies & crisps

A recent article said Denmark is among...

Calling All Curious Young Minds! 

After a two-year hiatus, the MVFM Young...

For Sale: Quality Office Furniture

High quality 5-piece oak full office suite...
Science & NatureCalling All Curious Young Minds! 

Calling All Curious Young Minds! 

After a two-year hiatus, the MVFM Young Naturalists are back!  This fall we are resuming our once-a-month sessions, where we’ll be exploring such topics as tree identification, geology, birds and hibernation through outdoor investigation, discussions, activities and fun crafts!

We are seeking children between the ages of 6 and 11 with a keen sense of curiosity towards the natural world.  If this describes you, and you are ready to get your hands dirty, here are the important details.

Meeting Place: Mill of Kintail – 2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Almonte ON

Sessions are to run one Saturday per month on the following dates: 

Saturday September 17th, October 15th, November 12th, and December 17th, 2022 – rain or shine

Session Times: 9:00am – 10:45am OR 11:15am -1:00pm

Cost: $80.00 per child

Space is limited, and is filled on a first come, first served basis.

Let us know if you are interested today!

To register or for any questions, email Stephanie Cleland at mvfnyoungnaturalists@gmail.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone