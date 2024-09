Home Hospice North Lanark is expanding its volunteer team! We are looking for Visiting Volunteers, especially in Carleton Place, Pakenham, and rural areas of North Lanark. We welcome adult men and women of all ages, and free training is provided.

This is a wonderful opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of those who need a little extra support at home. For more information, visit www.hhnl.ca or contact us at info@hhnl.ca | 613-406-7020 or 343-262-0902 or Fax: 343-809-8880.