Calling All Curious Young Minds!

Mississippi Valley Field Naturalist’s Young Naturalist program is gearing up for a new season! This fall we will be continuing our once-a-month sessions, where we’ll be exploring such topics as square metre observations, fossils, astronomy 101 and winter shelter building! Each topic will be examined through outdoor investigation, group discussions, activities and fun crafts!

We are seeking children between the ages of 6 and 11 with a keen sense of curiosity towards the natural world. If this describes you, and you are ready to get your hands dirty, here are the important details.

Meeting Place: Mill of Kintail – 2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Almonte ON

Sessions are to run one Saturday per month on the following dates:

Saturday September 28th, October 19th, November 9th, and December 7th, 2024 – rain or shine

Session Times: 9:00am – 10:45am OR 11:15am -1:00pm

Cost: $80.00 per child for all four (4) fall sessions

Space is limited, and is filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Let us know if you are interested today!

To register or for any questions, email Stephanie Cleland at mvfnyoungnaturalists@gmail.com