CALLING ALL LOCAL ARTISTS to participate in EXCEPTIONAL a Corridor Gallery Fundraiser

by Ingrid Kadoke

EXCEPTIONAL, planned for the month of December, will be a fundraising exhibition at the Mississippi Mills Library – Almonte Branch, featuring Corridor Gallery Alumni & friends.

We are currently reaching out to all past artists that have exhibited at the Corridor Gallery and asking for their support by donating small (8”x 8” approx.) pieces. We also welcome new artists to get involved with the Corridor Gallery through this event.

If you are an artist interested in participating, please contact Ingrid Kadoke at:

ikadoke@me.com

613-794-884 leave message or text.

Final deadline for registration is October 15, 2022