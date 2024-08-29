Grilled Chicken Thighs and Corn with Lime-Basil Butter

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking combines grilled chicken and corn with a delicious lime-basil butter. Marinate the chicken thighs in garlic, oil and lime juice. Combine butter, lime zest, basil, salt and pepper and whirl in a food processor until blended. Grill the chicken and corn, remove the kernels from the corn and top with some of the butter. Place the chicken on top of the corn and top with more butter, basil leaves, lime juice, salt and pepper.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use fresh limes and butter that contains only milk or cream, with no colour added. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 pounds (900 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs

3 garlic cloves, finely grated

1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil

Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

Juice and zest of 2 limes

4 tablespoons (60 ml) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup (250 ml) basil leaves

4 ears of corn, shucked

Flaky sea salt, to finish

Preparation:

Place the chicken thighs in a large bowl and season with the garlic, olive oil, 1 ¾ teaspoons (8.75 ml) salt and juice of 1 lime. Toss to coat. Let marinate at room temperature while the grills heats up or, ideally, refrigerate, covered, overnight. To make the lime-basil butter, place the butter, lime zest, ¾ cup (187 ml) basil leaves, ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) salt and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) freshly ground black pepper in a food processor and whizz until basil is chopped and incorporated. Refrigerate overnight or leave out of the fridge if you’re ready to grill. When ready to cook, light the grill to medium-high. If needed, remove the chicken and lime-basil butter from the fridge and place the butter near the grill so it softens. Place the ears of corn on one side of the grill, turning every 3 minutes or so, until cooked through and lightly charred, 10 to 20 minutes total. Pull the corn off the grill and slice off the charred kernels. Place them on a serving platter and top with some of the basil butter. While the corn is cooking and being sliced, place the chicken on the grill flat sides down. Char until it releases from the grates easily, 5 to 7 minutes. Rotate the chicken slightly, without flipping, to get more color on the first side. Pay attention to how the color develops and when areas of the first side become chestnut in color and look delicious, flip the chicken and grill for another 3 to 5 minutes. Continue rotating and flipping every few minutes until the chicken is cooked through. To check if the chicken is cooked, poke a knife into the thickest part of the meat. The juices should run clear and the meat should no longer be translucent. Remove the chicken from the grill, slice each thigh in half across its widest part and place slices on top of the corn. Spoon the remaining basil butter on top of the hot chicken and sprinkle over remaining basil leaves, the remaining lime juice and flaky salt. Grind some extra black pepper over the top.

From NYT Cooking