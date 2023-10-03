Celebrate the flavors of fall at Middleville Museum’s Apple Day event, October 7

Middleville & District Museum is thrilled to invite the community to a day of apple-filled fun at its upcoming Apple Day event. This family-friendly outdoor gathering promises to be a delightful autumn experience, taking place from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 7th, 2023.

What to Expect:

Apple Pressing: Whether you bring your own apples or use our local fresh selection, everyone is invited to operate a vintage apple press and create their very own apple cider. Savor the taste of freshly pressed goodness and take some home in your own container or jar.

Delicious Treats: Indulge in a delectable array of baked goods and warm beverages, perfect for warming up on a crisp fall day.

Crafts for Kids: Keep the little ones entertained with fun and engaging craft activities designed just for them.

Live Music: Enjoy the vibrant sounds of live acoustic music that will fill the air, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Open Museum: Explore the rich history of Middleville and surrounding communities by taking a tour of the Museum. Discover fascinating exhibits that capture the essence of our heritage.

Details at a Glance:

Date: Saturday, October 7th, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Middleville Museum, 2130 Concession 6D, Middleville, Ontario

Admission: Free and open to all ages, donations to the Museum are appreciated Merchandise featuring new branding available for sale

Join us for a day of apple-themed fun, community camaraderie, and cherished memories. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a fan of cider, or simply looking for a wonderful fall outing with a loved one or your family, Middleville Museum’s Apple Day event has something for everyone.

For more information and updates, please visit http://www.middlevillemuseum.org/, find us on Facebook, or contact the Museum at middlevillemuseum@gmail.com.

About Middleville & District Museum:

Middleville & District Museum is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history and heritage of Middleville and surrounding communities. Through engaging exhibits, events, and educational programs, we strive to connect people of all ages with the stories and traditions that have shaped the Middleville and surrounding communities over the years.