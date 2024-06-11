Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Breakfast at the Legion, June 15

At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon,...

For sale: Thule carrier

Thule Gateway bike carrier for sale. $100 Excellent...

Ceremony to honour missing and murdered indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQTIA+ people

Saturday, June 15 @ 1pm to 2pm...
Saturday, June 15 @ 1pm to 2pm – Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Mississippi Mills All My Relations invites the public to a memorial ceremony to honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQTIA+ people as part of The Canadian Library

A public art memorial of 120 books, wrapped in beautiful Indigenous-designed fabrics and personalized with gold-lettered names will hold space for the lives lost and the grief suffered by their loved ones.

Elder Barb Brant, Mohawk, Turtle Clan, will lead the ceremony, with Knowledge Keeper Dylan Jenkins, Swampy Cree. Tony Belcourt, Métis Knowledge Keeper and Elder, and Mayor Christa Lowry will give addresses. The names of those represented will be read. Inuit drumming by Liam Kablalik will close the ceremony.

We will join as one community, Indigenous and non-Indigenous. We will learn; we will grieve; and we will move towards healing.

Register at https://June15Ceremony.eventbrite.ca

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

