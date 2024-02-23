Grief and Bereavement Support: new group starting March 14, 2024

Most of us will, at some point in our lives, have to deal with grief. Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) offers a Grief and Bereavement Support Group twice a year. Our next session will begin March 14, 2024.

Everyone’s grief is unique. But most people experience a wide range of symptoms as they navigate a world without their person in it. They may wonder why they can’t concentrate, or why they are so tense all the time. They may feel incredibly tired, and unable to complete the simplest tasks. They may worry that they’re crying too much…or not enough. They probably wonder when they’ll feel “okay” again.

You don’t have to do it alone.

If you have experienced a loss more than six months ago, we invite you to sign up for our next session.

The Group will be led by two facilitators with many years of experience in bereavement group facilitation. We create a safe and supportive environment where people who are grieving may come and openly express themselves. These groups are based on a peer support model. The aim is to create a sense of community with others who are also experiencing grief, and help the participants come to an understanding of the natural processes of grief.

Grief and Bereavement Support Group

Seven Thursday evenings from March 14 to April 25, 2024

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This is a closed group of no more than 8 to10 participants.

Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 111 Church Street, Almonte

Registration: call 613-406-7020 or email emily@hhnl.ca

Registration deadline: Thursday, March 7, 2024