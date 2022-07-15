Civitan 50/50 to support Puppets Up

Excitement is building for the wonderful Puppets Up Festival. August 12, 13 and 14. We will see many terrific events. However, paying for this event means raising some money!

One fundraiser is a joint project between Puppets Up and the Almonte Civitan Club. If you haven’t yet purchased your $5.00 50/50 ticket please do so. The draw will take place on Sunday, August 14. If we sell all tickets the lucky winner could be up to $12,000 richer. No ticket? No win!

Look for Civitans selling at Patrice Grocery, at the Almonte Farmers Market each Saturday morning or at Augusta Street shows each Wednesday during July. We will also sell tickets the weekend of the festival.

Several other locations to purchase are Karson’s Garage, 5 Span Feed and Nicholson’s in Pakenham. Lark hairdressing, Don’s Meat Market and Baker Bob’s in Almonte also have tickets as do Puppets Up volunteers and Civitan members. Please show your support and get your ticket.

Thank you!