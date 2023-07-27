Civitan community luncheon, August 3

Since this past March, the Almonte Civitan Club has hosted a community luncheon on the first Thursday of each month. Since the first luncheon the fine spirit of this community has been evident. People gather to visit, meet new and old friends and eat a delicious lunch prepared by the Civitan volunteers.

Happy people enjoying themselves cheer us all. Celebrating 200 years each month is a reminder we live in a hospitable, supportive community.

If you haven’t got your $17 August 3rd ticket check online at almontecivitan.com or at Baker Bob’s. CareBridge also has tickets for their community.

Beef kabobs, corn on the cob, blueberry dessert and more are on the menu. Join us starting at 11:30. Celebrating our Bicentennial together!