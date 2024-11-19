Civitan tourtières still available to order

It’s that time of year again – Almonte Civitan Club Tourtière Day! Everyone loves these meat pies – homemade by our talented Almonte Civitan Club volunteers.



It’s an excellent way to start your holiday cooking preparations – just pop it in your freezer and forget it until Christmas. Or, if you just can’t wait that long…order 2! One for now and one for later! They’ll feed the whole family – each one weighs 2 pounds!



There’s 3 ways to order this year: 1) Call Trisha at 613-256-1082, (2) online at www.almontecivitan.com/shop or (3) Ask any Almonte Civitan Club member.

The price per tourtière is $24.



Order by November 25. Pickup is November 28 between 11am and 6pm at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall.