Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Impact of the Canada Post labour action on the Almonte Lions Club Christmas Food Hamper Project

Questions have come up concerning the possible...

Parts cabinet for sale – $100

I have an old punch-card cabinet, all...

Civitan tourtières still available to order

It's that time of year again -...
The BillboardCivitan tourtières still available to order

Civitan tourtières still available to order

It’s that time of year again – Almonte Civitan Club Tourtière Day! Everyone loves these meat pies – homemade by our talented Almonte Civitan Club volunteers.

It’s an excellent way to start your holiday cooking preparations – just pop it in your freezer and forget it until Christmas. Or, if you just can’t wait that long…order 2! One for now and one for later! They’ll feed the whole family – each one weighs 2 pounds!

There’s 3 ways to order this year: 1) Call Trisha at 613-256-1082, (2) online at www.almontecivitan.com/shop or (3) Ask any Almonte Civitan Club member.
The price per tourtière is $24.

Order by November 25. Pickup is November 28 between 11am and 6pm at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone