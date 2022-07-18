Home Hospice North Lanark donates two televisions to Almonte General Hospital

It was smiles all around when Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) presented Almonte General Hospital (AGH) with two new televisions on July 12, 2022.

The televisions will be used in the Complex Continuing Care Unit (Rosamond Wing), a 26-bed unit located on the second floor of the hospital. This unit provides care to medically stable patients with complex care needs that cannot be met in the community or in a long-term care home.

This donation is in keeping with HHNL’s mandate to support those who are facing serious illnesses, and the loved ones who care for them. Watching television can bring a sense of normalcy to a hospital room. A gripping drama, a lighthearted comedy or a glimpse into the outside world watching news or sports can provide a bit of distraction and something to talk about.

Foundation Managing Director Al Roberts graciously expressed gratitude to HHNL on behalf of patients at the hospital, with President & CEO Mary Wilson Trider adding that they will surely be appreciated by the families who come to visit their loved ones. “We are always looking for ways to improve everyone’s experience here,” she added.

HHNL acknowledges the support from the OutCare Foundation that helped to make this gift possible.

Shown with one of the televisions are, from left, President and CEO Mary Wilson Trider, HHNL Chair Jan Watson, HHNL Board Director Esther Houle, HHNL Program Coordinator Emily Ballinger, HHNL Past Chair Nancy Deschenes and Foundation Managing Director Al Roberts.