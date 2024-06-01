Climate Network Lanark seeks volunteers for Perth festival

CNL will have its Green Waste and Recycling Depot at the Stewart Park Festival again this year.

The festival runs July 19-21 in Perth, Ontario.

Last year, we had an amazing 45 volunteers who helped us with this greening effort.

We are seeking volunteers who can give us whatever time they have available to assist us with covering our 3-hour shifts.

We’re in close proximity to the main stage and washrooms, so you truly get the benefit of listening to some great music.

If you’d like to volunteer to help us Green the Festival, simply reply or email by Monday, June 27th to : hello@climatenetworklanark. ca