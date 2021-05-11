CLOSE TO HOME

Gizem Candan & Jihane Mossalim

A duo exhibition, May 12 to June 18, 2021

Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte

Artists Talk & Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday May 19, 7:00pm-8:00pm.

From May 12 to June 18, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present CLOSE TO HOME, a duo exhibition of new works by Toronto-based artist Gizem Candan and Montreal-based artist Jihane Mossalim. The exhibition can be viewed virtually until the current lockdown is lifted, at which time we will open our doors again to in-person viewing.

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, and now based in Toronto, Gizem Candan’s work is inspired by her surroundings and the people in her life. Her works explore psychological states, using multidisciplinary techniques in oil painting and assemblage. Her subjects range from self-portraits and portraits of people she has met, to puppets she has created, to objects in her environment. Much of her work is introspective, juxtaposing objects and people to explore states of tension and suspense. She works with a vibrant palette based primarily in oils, with canvas, linen, and paper as her supports.

Born in Montreal, artist Jihane Mossalim’s work explores memory, at both the individual and group level. Family traditions, childhood, and institutions all serve as settings where her characters mingle and interact. The artist collects old photos, thrown away or sold at auction. Sometimes they are pictures of her own past: her mother, father, or distant family. Sometimes she asks friends to provide old photos from their family collections. She works primarily in oils, carefully selecting scenes and faces that she wants to “bring back to life.” The resulting paintings are foreign and familiar at the same time, evoking an eerie intimacy.

For more information, visit our Exhibition Webpage: https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/close-to-home/

For available works, and our fully contactless process for shipping and delivery, visit our Virtual Gallery: https://virtualgallery.sivarulrasa.com/product-category/new-arrivals-gallery-one/

