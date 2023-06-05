Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Community Bicentennial Celebration, July 29, Civitan Hall

As part of the Mississippi Mills Bicentennial, please join us for a ‘Community Bicentennial Celebration’ on Saturday, July 29 at the Almonte Civitan Hall in Mississippi Mills. This outdoor event includes music, children’s games, and a free BBQ for all!

Any group or business wishing to contribute in any way, please contact mmillscbc2023@gmail.com

‘Working together to serve Mississippi Mills’
Almonte Civitan Club, Almonte Legion Br. 240, Almonte Lions Club, Masonic Lodge #147, Rotary Club of Carleton Place and Mississippi Mills, Almonte Amateur Radio Club, Knights of Columbus #5153, Mississippi Mills

Please note, only service dogs are allowed on Civitan property. Thank you.

