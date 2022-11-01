Community Builders’ Craft Fair at Union Hall, November 5

After a fun and successful event last year, Union Hall is pleased to be hosting its second annual Community Builders’ Craft Fair, on Saturday, November 5. In addition to raising funds for the Hall’s ongoing renovations, we have invited other charities and non-profits to join us at the event to raise awareness and much-needed cash for their enterprises.

The Union Hall Community Centre, a registered charity, was erected in 1857 and continues to be the hub of the community which bears its name. Funded mainly through hall and sign rentals, donations, and fund-raising, with financial assistance from Mississippi Mills and the Hub, the Hall is maintained and operated by volunteers. Hand-crafted hardwood cutting boards, along with items sewn from re-purposed fabric, such as one-of-a-kind yoga mat bags, tote bags and aprons, will be on offer.

The Hub in Almonte sells gently used merchandise for every shopper at very reasonable prices. All profits are donated to community projects and to our friends and neighbours who need a helping hand. They will be selling dolls, doll clothes, high-quality housewares, and collectibles at this event. The Hub has graciously offered to donate the proceeds from this day’s sale to Union Hall! Thanks so much!

Stir It Up Collective is a not-for-profit whose goal is to support peoples’ recovery from being sex trafficked and other forms of sexual exploitation. Partnering with other community agencies and businesses, SIUC will offer client-centred wellness, focusing on somatic healing practices and employment readiness so that participants can build the skills and confidence to move forward with their goals. They will be selling their own coffee blend from Equator Coffee Roasters, as well as handmade wooden meditation benches in various sizes and styles.

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum conserves and interprets the industrial textile heritage of the area and tells the stories of the mill workers, while offering an open, inclusive space for the local community and visitors from across the globe. Selections from the popular gift shop, which supports the Museum’s operations, such as bobbles and spindles, will be on offer.

The Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library is a fundraising group that works to support and promote the services of our local library, helping it to meet its goal of creating a strong library community. They will be selling ­one-of-a-kind or limited run items, often hand-crafted and always local. All proceeds support the library!

Join us on Saturday, November 5, from 10:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m., at Union Hall, 1984 Wolf Grove Road at the corner of Tatlock Road. There will be a fire in the woodstove to take off the chill, and there will be tea, Stir It Up Coffee, and snacks for sale at a reasonable price to sweeten up your day.

There is still time for your charitable or non-profit organization to join! For information or to book a table (no charge), contact Linda at camponi@storm.ca or 613-808-2781 (phone or text).