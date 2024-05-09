Compost sale this Saturday, May 11

Compost Sale this Saturday May 11th.

Just a reminder to all the gardeners out there! Compost Composers is having a compost sale this Saturday May 11th, from 9:00 am till Noon at 4925 March Road in Almonte.

We have fungal dominant compost that is an excellent natural amendment for your gardens. It will increase the microbial health of your soil and help your soil to retain water, suppress weeds, and help your plants resist disease. The other great thing about our compost is it is made entirely from your Almonte leaves!

We are offering 10L buckets of compost for $20, and 2L bags of sifted compost for $5 that is great for starting those seedlings, refreshing soil in household plants, deck gardens, and hanging planters. (please note we are only set up for cash sales)

While you are here, we would love to show you how we make our fungal dominant compost and how easy it would be for you to make your own. We will be taking orders for our assembled bioreactors during the sale for those who are interested in this environmentally friendly, natural way to add health to your soil and plants.

Hope to see you there!

The ‘fun-guys’