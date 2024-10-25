ConnectWell Community Health is seeking a Payroll Officer. This is a full-time position, 35 hrs/week, 1.0 FTE and will include a comprehensive benefit package, including HOOPP.

Position Summary:

The payroll officer is primarily responsible for processing payroll for all staff, salaried and hourly. This role is also responsible for benefits and pension plan administration.

Qualifications:

Diploma in Business Administration or Accounting (or equivalent combination or education and experience)

Current Canadian Payroll Designation, an asset

5+ years of payroll and benefits experience

HRIS Experience, preferably Ceridian, Dayforce, an asset

Thorough knowledge and proficiency in all aspects of payroll processing and administration

Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and time management skills

Ability to prioritize and meet deadlines, high level of organization

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills

For a full job description, please see https://connectwell.ca/join-us/careers/

HOW TO APPLY: Qualified candidates are invited to submit a cover letter and resume detailing their qualifications and interest in the position. Application deadline is November 7, 2024. Applications should be sent to the attention of Nicole Dubuc-Cotton, (ndubuc-Cotton @connectwell.ca)

ConnectWell is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). If at any stage in the selection process you require accommodation due to a disability, please contact Nicole Dubuc-Cotton (ndubuc-Cotton @connectwell.ca) to let us know how we can assist you.

ConnectWell Community Health is also committed to equity, diversity and inclusivity and we encourage applications from members of groups that have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples, Indigenous peoples, racialized

An offer of employment will be conditional upon the candidate completing a criminal reference check and providing proof of COVID vaccinations (2 doses).