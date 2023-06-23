Corridor Gallery – Featured Artist Melanie Brunton

by Ingrid Kadoke

The Corridor Gallery is proud to present an exhibition by accomplished painter and print maker Melanie Brunton.

Originally from Saguenay, Québec, Melanie was raised in Montréal where she received her undergraduate degree in Fine Arts from Concordia University. She later earned a Master’s in Contemporary Art, Design, Craft, New Media Art Histories from OCAD University in Toronto. A college educator, display artist, and prop maker for over twenty years, she returned to her art practice part-time in 2020, combining studio time with her job as Education and Exhibitions Coordinator at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum.

Melanie now maintains a full-time studio art practice in Almonte. She explores subjects related to natural sciences and is driven by curiosity. An avid gardener, she spends summers at work on her food and pollinator gardens.

Her exhibition – Shashlines – currently on display at the Corridor Gallery, is a collection of exquisite works that transport the viewers to watery shorelines, explores intricate natural details and creates a calming contemplative atmosphere.

“Through my approach to the composition, I attempted to recreate the random quality of a swash line – commonly known as a tideline – is the line created by the formation of pebbles and other sea detritus that remain on a beach at low tide – itself as ephemeral and impermanent as memories themselves.”

Swashlines is featured at the Corridor Gallery in the Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch from June 18 – August 12, 2023. Pieces are available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Almonte Public Library to support community programs.

Please come, enjoy the exhibition.