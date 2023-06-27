Countdown is on for Car or Ca$h for Healthcare Hospital Lottery

The Countdown is on for the GRAND prize draw in the

The WIN2023 Car or Ca$h for Healthcare Hospital Lottery.

Get your tickets before this Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

The clock is ticking down for anyone wanting to participate in this year’s Win2023 Car or Ca$h for Healthcare Hospital Lottery in support of Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (AGH-FVMF) and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation (CPDMHF) Tickets must be purchased by 7 p.m. Friday, June 30 for a chance to win either a vintage 1963 convertible Corvette Stingray, donated by Keith Bean, owner of Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette (Bean), or $100,000 in CA$H.

Tickets, available at WIN2023.ca, Bean Chevrolet, AGH-FVMF and CPDMHF offices, cost one for $25 or five for $100.

“I join with everyone involved at both hospitals in extending our heartfelt gratitude to our ticket buyers and volunteers supporting this Hospital Lottery,” said AGH FVM Foundation Board Chair, Rob Scott. “Also, we thank Keith and all the early bird sponsors for their exceptional generosity and community leadership.”

The car will be at Jonsson’s YIG one last time Wednesday, June 28 for those who would like to buy tickets in person.

WIN2023 ticket buyers are also eligible to participate in the bonus 50/50 draw. Tickets for this exclusive 50/50 are 50 for $10, 120 for $20, or 250 for $40 (players must purchase a WIN2023 ticket at the same time to be eligible to participate in the 50/50).

The grand-prize draw will be held at the Pakenham Canada Day Parade, Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. The winning numbers for both the grand prize and the 50/50 will be posted at WIN2023.ca and promoted on the two foundations’ social media sites. Tickets buyers must be 18 years or older and residents of Ontario. Lottery license No. RAF1305875 and 50/50 license No. RAF1305877.