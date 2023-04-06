David Majaury — obituary

Majaury, David James

(Active Member of the Almonte Community)

David

Of Almonte, Ontario, In his 80th year.

Predeceased by his devoted wife Dianne (nee Toop). Cherished father to his 3 daughters Debbie (Tim), Brenda (Duane) and Colleen (Derek). Proud “Grandpa” of Terri (Dan), Robert, David, Jay, Aidan and Nate also his great-grandsons Caleb and Gabe. Survived by his sister Donna and predeceased by his parents Margaret and James. With special thanks to his sister-in-law Sharleen for all of her love and support. Donations in memory of David may be made to the Diabetes Association of Canada or to the War Amps.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11 am to 1 pm with service to follow in the chapel at 1 pm.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com