Kimberley Bleue Dawn (Empey) Rodney

August 14th, 1969 to November 24th, 2022

With heavy hearts the Empey Family sadly announces that Kimberley Bleue Dawn (Empey) Rodney passed away, at home, with her fiancée by her side on November 24th, 2022.

Dawn was a very active sports and outdoor person – in her younger years she was a member of baseball and ice hockey teams, she also loved rock concerts, became a very experienced cake decorator and enjoyed her bingo nights. Dawn and fiancée Chris could be found fishing and on excursions in their four-by-four – wet and muddy was fine with Dawn! She had an amazing love for rescue dogs, and Trixie, her most recent rescue dog was always by her side. Dawn will be greatly missed by her fiancée Chris Campbell; her parents Jen (JC) and Don Empey of Almonte; her daughter Vanessa Rodney (Pete) and 2 grand-children (Kodey and Kevin), her son Edward Rodney; her sister Shari-Lynne Empey (Norm Windover) and niece Samantha Empey (Jody Seguin) and grandnephews Dominique and Eli; nephew Harley Empey (Mackenzie); Auntie Ellie, Uncle Rick and cousin Matthew Leben; Uncle Ray, Aunt Lorraine and cousin Trevor Empey; her colleagues at the TD Bank Group; further family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Cole Funeral Services/Pinecrest Cemetery, 2500 Baseline Road, Ottawa, Ontario on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, we are sure Dawn would be happy to see a donation made to the Canadian Foundation for Women’s Health, or to a Rescue Dogs Adoption Programme in your area.