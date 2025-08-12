Denise Beaulne — obituary

Denise Beaulne

Denise has been a colorful and joyful Almonte resident for ten years. She has truly enjoyed creating many local clubs: Nordic Pole Walking Club, Almonte Cookbook Club, and Almonte Club Franco. She produced a Safari Dinner and donated the proceeds to the Food Bank. Her home was selected as part of the Almonte Home & Garden Tours. She sang in Jennifer Noxon’s Rhythm and Song Community Choir.

A dedicated and happy gardener, she produced as many as 27 varieties of tomatoes in her bountiful garden.

Her energetic daughter Chantal has two amazing boys: Olivier, age 15, and Elliott, age 12. Denise’s greatest joy was being adventurous with her two grandkids: sleeping in teepees, trains (Train Museum in Smith Falls), biking & hiking. The boys would tag along with Denise to fitness classes and her Pole Walking excursions.

Her love of everything cooking was shared with the boys, who were very enthusiastic about learning how to make pasta with Grandmaman. We all loved her approach to never making the same dish twice, always trying something new and different.

Upon retirement from a vibrant career as trainer/facilitator, she was diagnosed with a rare and cruel form of cancer: Cholangiocarcinoma. Horrible timing.

Our dearest Denise surrendered to cancer on August 8, 2025. Her doctor, Matt Tiffany, and the caring team at the Almonte General Hospital took compassionate, gentle care of Denise in her final week. Angels.

An outdoor gathering of family and friends of Denise will be held:

Friday, August 15, 2025 – from 1:45PM to 4:45PM

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel

127 Church Street, Almonte

Donations: https://www.cholangio.ca/