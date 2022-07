by Diana Filer

TO ALL WHO READ THIS:

MY APOLOGIES FOR INADVERTENTLY OMITTING JUDY GARLAND AS THE STAR IS BORN’S SECOND OF THE FOUR LEADING LEADING WOMEN IN THE FOUR MOVIES.

Questions

1. What is bubble and squeak?

2. What is the Ukrainian currency, the ‘hryvnia’, worth in US dollars?

3. What is the correct term for a small bunch of bananas?

4. Where and what is the Svalbard Global Seed Vault?

5. Who has been named the most successful golfer in Canadian history?