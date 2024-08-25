Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz, August 24 2024 Diana’s Quiz, August 24 2024 August 25, 2024 QUESTIONS 1. What is a Leviathan? 2. Who has won the most Olympic gold medals? 3. What is the official animal of Ontario? 4. Where and what are Chimborazo and Cotopaxi? 5. What is the home state of US Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 17, 2024 August 13, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – August 17, 2024 August 13, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 10, 2024by Diana August 7, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz, August 24 2024 August 25, 2024 Lloyd Code — obituary August 25, 2024 Final Yard of the Week for 2024 August 25, 2024 ‘Bank investigator’ scam targeting Eastern Ontario August 24, 2024 2021 Mazda CX-30 items for sale August 23, 2024 Bridgestone Turanza Tires 225/50R/RF 18/95V – Run Flat Tires August 23, 2024 From the Archives What Is That … We’re Missing? What is That … Pretty Bug? Ukrainian family gives thanks for a warm welcome to Almonte Join Climate Network Lanark’s Youth Climate Justice Group A great Canada Day to all our readers Luxury of diversity for new Chief of Staff at Almonte General Hospital Modern Turkey Pot Pie First Link Learning Series date changes