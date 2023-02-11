Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - February 11, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – February 11, 2023 February 11, 2023 by Diana Filer 1. What is a filbert? 2. What was world champion boxer Muhammad Ali’s real name? 3. How many continents are there? 4. What is the name of Salman Rusdie’s newest novel? 5. What is February’s birthstone? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 4, 2023 February 2, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – February 4, 2023 February 2, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 28, 2023 January 31, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Pine reindeer, ready for painting February 11, 2023 Big band dances return to Almonte, February 12 February 11, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – February 11, 2023 February 11, 2023 Bicentennial Colouring Contest, grades 4 to 6 February 10, 2023 The Annual Robert Baden-Powell Breakfast and Exhibition, February 19 February 10, 2023 Grief and bereavement support: New group starting March 7, 2023 February 10, 2023 From the Archives 10 years ago Almonte students spoke with the commander of the international space station in orbit by amateur radio Committee of the Whole okays next steps towards yet another Ottawa Street gas bar Double your donation! “True gentleman’s ” legacy continues to support AGH-FVM Lightly Breaded Shrimp with Hot Garlic Sauce Gay Cook’s old fashioned macaroni and cheese Mississippi Mills receives $26,000 grant to fund first phase of cultural assessment. Hummingbirds descend on the area Sichuan Stir-Fry Bowl