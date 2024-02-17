Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - February 17, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – February 17, 2024 February 17, 2024 by Diana Filer 1. Where does the Dempster Highway run? 2. What is valsalva? 3. Who is Christina Koch 4. How long is a ‘hertz’? 5. Where did ‘art deco’ begin? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 10, 2024 February 10, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – February 10, 2024 February 10, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – February 3, 2024 February 1, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Ticket for February 24 Folkus show February 17, 2024 Almonte Wildcats soccer team seeks players February 17, 2024 Home Hospice North Lanark achieves important accreditation February 17, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – February 17, 2024 February 15, 2024 Custom-made children’s rockers from the Naismith Men’s Shed February 16, 2024 Upcoming evnts from Learning Again in Almonte February 16, 2024 From the Archives Anna’s Quinoa Salad National Nurses Week starts tomorrow Minor fire at Levi Home Hardware Home Hospice North Lanark announces a second satellite office Welcome from Editor Val Sears Gardening in Almonte: Once a Gardener Always a Gardener! Health Unit reports ‘significant increase’ in local COVID cases Millstone launches new mobile-friendly website