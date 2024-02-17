Saturday, February 17, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For sale: Ticket for February 24 Folkus show

1 ticket to Folkus sold out show ...

Almonte Wildcats soccer team seeks players

Almonte Wildcats (over 35 men's soccer team)...

Home Hospice North Lanark achieves important accreditation

Home Hospice North Lanark achieves accreditation from...
Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - February 17, 2024

Diana’s Quiz – February 17, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  Where does the Dempster Highway run?
2.  What is valsalva?
3.  Who is Christina Koch
4.  How long is a ‘hertz’?
5.  Where did ‘art deco’ begin?

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone