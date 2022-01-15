Home Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – January 15, 2022 Diana's Quiz Diana’s Quiz – January 15, 2022 January 15, 2022 - 7:00 am by Diana Filer 1. How many zeroes in a trillion? 2. Who is the head of NATO? 3. What is an anocracy? 4. Name 3 milk-producing animal breeds. 5. What is the fastest-growing language in the world, after English? LATEST Diana’s Quiz – January 15, 2022 January 15, 2022 - 7:00 am Calling all local birdhouse builders January 14, 2022 - 4:07 pm Berbere-Spiced Chicken, Carrots and Chickpeas January 12, 2022 - 7:00 am Volunteers needed to help Afghan refugee family January 11, 2022 - 4:40 pm Online lecture about Pakenham’s Andrew Dickson, January 20 January 10, 2022 - 6:31 pm