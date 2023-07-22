Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - July 21, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – July 21, 2023 July 22, 2023 by Diana Filer 1. Is any part of the human body deciduous? 2. Which Canadian author has been dubbed The Prophet of Dystopia? 3. What is the most dangerous predator in the Great Lakes? 4. What is a Möbius Strip? 5. What is a rim shot in music? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 15, 2023 July 14, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – July 15, 2023 July 13, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 10, 2023 July 6, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – July 21, 2023 July 21, 2023 Don Adolph — obituary July 21, 2023 Paul Haining — obituary July 21, 2023 Athy Gourgon — obituary July 21, 2023 Note to readers of the Millstone daily email July 20, 2023 Post Up: New Exhibit at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum July 20, 2023 From the Archives White Lake campground expansion rallies concerned residents Gardening in Almonte: More Lessons from Community Gardening in Ottawa Physiotherapists are key members of the AGH health care team New model of care coming to Almonte General Hospital AGH reports on progress in priority areas at 2013 AGM Lights, cameras, etc Is the doctor in? – A John Dunn story Gay Cook’s open-face apple tart – makes 9-inch (22.5 cm) tart