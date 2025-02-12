by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Ina Garten is a delicious take on an Italian favourite. Lightly cook garlic cloves and then roughly chop them with canned tomatoes in a food processor. Put the mixture back in the pot and add oil, fennel seed, red pepper flakes wine and seasoning. Simmer for a half hour, stir in basil and keep warm. Meanwhile, cook the penne until it is barely al dente. Add the cooked pasta and a little pasta water to the sauce. Serve sprinkled with basil and cheese.

Serves 4-6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the dried spices to be sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. I used Unico tomatoes and a red wine from Frogpond Farm with a sulfite content below 10 parts per million. Genuine Parmesan is free of additives; the name will be stamped on the rind. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2/3 cup (165 ml) good olive oil

1 cup (250 ml) whole peeled garlic cloves (24 cloves)

2 (28-ounce/796 ml) cans whole peeled tomatoes

2 teaspoons (10 ml) whole fennel seeds, chopped

1 teaspoon (5 ml) crushed red pepper flakes

1/3 cup (82.5 ml) dry red wine, such as Chianti

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup (60 ml) julienned fresh basil leaves, plus extra for serving

1 pound (454 g) dry penne rigate

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Preparation:

In a medium (10-inch/25-cm) pot or Dutch oven, such as Le Creuset, warm the olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, tossing occasionally, until the garlic has softened and is lightly browned. Meanwhile, drain the tomatoes, place them in a food processor fitted with the steel blade, and pulse until they’re roughly chopped. With a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to the food processor and pulse again to chop the garlic. Pour the tomato mixture into the pot with the olive oil, add the fennel, red pepper flakes, red wine, 1 tablespoon salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 30 minutes. Stir in the basil, taste for seasonings (it will be very spicy!), and keep warm over very low heat. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a full boil. Add 2 tablespoons (30 ml) kosher salt and the penne and cook according to the directions of the package. Two minutes before the pasta is al dente, using a wire or spider strainer, lift the pasta out of the boiling water and add it to the sauce, along with ¼ cup (60 ml) of the pasta water. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes, until the pasta is al dente. Spoon the pasta into low shallow bowls, sprinkle with extra basil and Parmesan cheese, and serve hot.

From Ina Garten