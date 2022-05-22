Yard of the Week is back!

Get your gardens ready! In 2022, the Year of the Garden, as declared by Communities in Bloom and Landscape Ontario, the Almonte & District Horticultural Society in partnership with the Municipality of Mississippi Mills is sponsoring the Yard of the Week Competition. Each week, starting the week of June 20th for 10 weeks, a garden will be chosen in Mississippi Mills by judges from the Almonte Horticultural Society. Winners will receive a gift bag with gardening items as well as a $25.00 gift certificate from local nurseries. There will be one grand prize winner, chosen randomly from the season’s 10 winners, who will receive a $100.00 certificate as well as a glass art garden decoration designed by Murkay Creations.

Everyone in Almonte, Pakenham, Blakeney, Appleton, Clayton and Ramsay township is eligible. In years past the Horticultural Society designated certain areas to judge, for example one week would be Appleton, another week Almonte, another week Ramsay township. However, this year we will go by nominations from the public. If you have a neighbour or friend or your own garden that you think is worthy of the designation of Yard of the Week, judges will look at them for consideration. Please give the precise address of the garden being nominated. Note that a photo will be taken and published in the paper with permission from the homeowner. Only front gardens will be looked at – the judges will not be going into back gardens.

This is what judges look for: Creativity and originality of design and use of space; selection of plant material – its diversity, suitability and sustainability; use of plant material that encourages beneficial insects, butterflies, birds etc.; overall cleanliness, tidiness and good state of repair of property; use of good environmental practices such as mulches, compost, rain barrels; good plant health and vigor. Note that clover and some unobtrusive weeds in the lawn are acceptable. And of course there will be the “wow” factor – the impact and special overall appeal.

Nominations can be sent to the Almonte Horticultural Society mailbox: adhsmailbox@gmail.com. We realize gardens change over the season – we’ll keep checking. Looking forward to seeing all the wonderful gardens of Mississippi Mills.