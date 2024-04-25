Pat Gleeson — obituary

Gleeson, Patrick “Pat” Leo

Passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family on April 21, 2024 at the Ottawa Heart Institute.

Pat

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 75.

Dear husband to the late Kathy (nee Robertson) and survived by his companion Irene. Cherished and missed by his children Lisa, Ricky, JP (Keshia) and Kayla. Proud “Grandad” to Garrett, Gabrielle, Jayla, Cooper, Jack, Emma and Patrick. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Loretta and his siblings James, Margaret (the late Gary) and Mike. Survived by his sisters-in-law Liz and Doreen. Remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Donations in memory of Pat may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St. Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

On Monday, April 29, 2024 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm. Funeral Mass to be held in the Holy Name of Mary Parish on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 1pm. Interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery and reception in the Almonte Civitan Club to follow Mass.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com