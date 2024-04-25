Thursday, May 2nd at 7 pm – Carleton Place Arena, upstairs.

The Carleton Place Environmental Advisory Committee invites you to this free, inspirational talk that explores diverse and innovative ways to grow food in our urban environment. Covering everything from front yards and boulevards to rooftops and public spaces such as parks and community gardens, this talk will encourage you to look at urban agriculture as a productive adventure that will help our community flourish.

Lorraine is a writer, editor and community advocate who, when pressed to describe what unifies her work, has settled on the term cultivation activist.

The author of numerous books on growing native plants, gardening for pollinators, restoring habitat, and producing food in cities, Lorraine’s work focuses on people and communities growing plants, ecological health, and connection to nature and to each other.

Through her books, articles and community projects, she strives to advance the understanding that everything and everyone is connected and that, through our actions, we all have a role to play in making this world a better place for all life.

She’s a little bit earnest, but, she hopes, in a good way.

A Q & A session follows.

Free tickets are available via the link via eventbrite.

Lorraine will be signing books, and some of her books will be available for purchase. (cash, cheque or e-transfer)

Our facebook page – City Farmer:

https://fb.me/e/4bxdOXWFV

Tickets via eventbrite – CITY FARMER

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/city-farmer-adventures-in-urban-food-growing-w-author-lorraine-johnson-tickets-824298698597?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl