“Unraveling history. Weaving Community,” May 18 at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum!

Did you know that May 18 is International Museum Day? What better way to celebrate than joining the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum as we launch “Unraveling history. Weaving community.”! You must be asking, what’s “Unraveling history. Weaving community.”? Come on down to the Museum on Saturday, May 18 from 1pm – 4pm to find out!

Programming will begin at 1:30pm, and drinks will be provided. We’re looking forward to sharing the big news with you on May 18!

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is located in Almonte at 3 Rosamond Street East. For more information, please call 613-256-3754. We are open from 1pm – 4pm, Tuesday through Saturday.

Quote

“We’re entering a bright and exciting chapter here at the MVTM, and ‘Unraveling history. Weaving community.’ is just the beginning. We can’t wait to share more on May 18.”

– Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Contact

Michael Rikley-Lancaster

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

613-256-3754

m.rikley-lancaster@mvtm.ca