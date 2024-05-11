The BillboardAlmonte & District Horticultural Society spring plant sale, May 18 Almonte & District Horticultural Society spring plant sale, May 18 May 11, 2024 Saturday, May 18, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Located at the Library Gardens (behind the library) 155 High St. Almonte Annuals especially vegetable seedlings, perennials, tools and gadgets, books, trees. Cash Only Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related “Unraveling history. Weaving Community,” May 18 at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum! May 11, 2024 Mother’s Day bouquet and plant sale, May 11 & 12 May 10, 2024 Compost sale this Saturday, May 11 May 9, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest SafeStep Walk-in Bathtub May 11, 2024 Set of 4 Michelin “Green” tires, $90 May 11, 2024 “Unraveling history. Weaving Community,” May 18 at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum! May 11, 2024 Almonte & District Horticultural Society spring plant sale, May 18 May 11, 2024 Student wanted for part-time yard work May 11, 2024 Bruce Chapman — obituary May 11, 2024 From the Archives Update on Enerdu hydro plant construction Golf tourament pulls in $65K for AGH/Fairview What Is That … on the daisy? Simple Steamed Fish St. Mary’s Convent: a John Dunn story $190,000 donation buys anaesthesia machines for AGH ‘100+ Women Who Care’ bring in $6,700 for Hospice Food and Drink Show showcases excellence