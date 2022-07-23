Saturday, July 23, 2022
Diana’s Quiz – July 23, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  What is the birthplace of Pierre Poilievre?
2.  What is a tiger dam?
3.  What is GNz-13?
4.  What is Quadball?
5.  Which country has the world’s longest coastline?

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

