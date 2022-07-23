Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - July 23, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – July 23, 2022 July 23, 2022 by Diana Filer 1. What is the birthplace of Pierre Poilievre? 2. What is a tiger dam? 3. What is GNz-13? 4. What is Quadball? 5. Which country has the world’s longest coastline? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 16, 2022 July 14, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – July 16, 2022 July 14, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 9, 2022 July 7, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – July 23, 2022 July 22, 2022 Cindy Masters — obituary July 22, 2022 Garage sale July 23, Ramsay Concession 3a July 22, 2022 2-br apartment in Almonte, $2,175 July 22, 2022 AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health funds fetal monitors for birthing centre July 21, 2022 Eldon Munro — obituary July 21, 2022 From the Archives Armed robbers assault gas station clerk in Carleton Place Lanark-North Leeds ‘Parkinson’s Superwalk’ brings in over $60,000 Gardening in Almonte: Getting much colder!!! This week in the Millstone – September 17 – 23, 2012 Do you know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a concussion? Thriving – sustainably – in the long term Canadian Solar Solutions sells its Mississippi Mills power plant to TransCanada Shrimp and Green Bean Salad