Diana's Quiz – June 3, 2023
June 3, 2023
by Diana Filer

1. How many tiles are played in the game of Scrabble?
2. Who is the author of 'The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde'?
3. What is psephology?
5. What is the colour of a black box?