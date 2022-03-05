Saturday, March 5, 2022
Diana’s Quiz – March 5, 2022

Diana’s Quiz – March 5, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  What is a supernova?
2.  What is the origin of the term ‘Mayday’?
3.  Where does the Gulf Stream originate?
4.  Who is the composer of the tone poem ‘The Great Gate of Kiev’?
5.  What is a thermobaric bomb?

