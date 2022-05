by Diana Filer



1 What is the longest-running Broadway hit show of all time?

2. Emperor Charlemagne and his predecessors were the ancestors of what European royal houses?

3. For which junior ice hockey franchise did Guy Lafleur play before going on to the Montreal Canadiens?

4. Where does the expression ‘salad days’ originate?

5. What sports are in the Olympic summer event, the triathlon?